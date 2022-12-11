National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,579,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 168,648 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $243,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

