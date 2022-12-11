National Pension Service Has $123.55 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,960 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,399 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $123,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $446,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

