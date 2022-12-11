National Pension Service Has $129.02 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,246 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Gilead Sciences worth $129,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,309,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 193,105 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 65,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $2,839,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

GILD stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.