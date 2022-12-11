National Pension Service Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

National Pension Service grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,562,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407,922 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $217,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

