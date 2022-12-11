National Pension Service Purchases 475,092 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

National Pension Service boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,117,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,092 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Cisco Systems worth $260,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $645,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 710,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 191.6% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,978,029. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.46 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.