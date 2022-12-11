National Pension Service Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,319,887 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 168,222 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Visa worth $456,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after buying an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Visa by 26.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after buying an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21,641.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 2,234,872 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $208.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.10. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

