Navcoin Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $202.96 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00227156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00047616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00057266 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,038,301 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

