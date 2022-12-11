NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,155,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 47.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $78.48 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.