NCM Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,732 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $66.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

