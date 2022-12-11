NCM Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $224.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.39. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.