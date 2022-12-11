NCM Capital Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

