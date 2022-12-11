NCM Capital Management LLC Has $681,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after buying an additional 2,229,614 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,317,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 573,921 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,779,000 after acquiring an additional 402,511 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP opened at $85.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

