NCM Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,893,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,695,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

