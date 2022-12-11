NCM Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,134.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,180,000 after buying an additional 11,615,322 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 782.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,651,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,398,000 after buying an additional 2,350,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $217,222,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

HDV opened at $104.43 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.