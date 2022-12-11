NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.66 or 0.00009686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.39 billion and $32.35 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00077294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024924 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 836,097,931 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

