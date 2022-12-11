Needham & Company LLC Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $19.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $39,686.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,120 shares of company stock valued at $648,176. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,618 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

