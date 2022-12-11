NEM Price Up 0.2% This Week (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. NEM has a total market capitalization of $295.97 million and $8.03 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEM has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb.

NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a peer-to-peer crypto platform. It is written in Java and JavaScript with 100% original source code. NEM has a stated goal of a wide distribution model and has introduced new features in blockchain technology in its proof-of-importance (POI) algorithm. NEM also features an integrated P2P secure and encrypted messaging system, multisignature accounts and an Eigentrust++ reputation system.NEM has gone through extensive open alpha testing starting June 25, 2014, followed by lengthy and comprehensive beta testing starting on October 20, 2014. NEM finally launched on May 31, 2015.Proof-of-importance (PoI) is a consensus mechanism developed by NEM that is used to determine which network participants (nodes) are eligible to add a block to the blockchain, a process NEM calls ‘harvesting’.LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

