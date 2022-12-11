Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $224,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $382,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $882,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

Shares of PYPL opened at $73.57 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

