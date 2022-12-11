Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $249,000 in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,933 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 241,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,285,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 319,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

