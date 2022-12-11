Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $146,000 Investment in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

