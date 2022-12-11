Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 1,275 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Compass Point reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

