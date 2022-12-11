Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 1,577 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 35.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

