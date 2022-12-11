Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 2,152 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,420,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

