Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 3,459 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Life Storage comprises approximately 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,864,000 after buying an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 677,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,845 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after acquiring an additional 386,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,585,000 after acquiring an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

NYSE LSI opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.