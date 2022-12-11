NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10,711.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,724 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

