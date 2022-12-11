NKN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $49.96 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, NKN has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0831 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a market cap of $49.96 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NKN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

