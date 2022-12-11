Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 129,453 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,977,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,453 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas comprises about 0.6% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $173,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 462,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWX stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

