Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,363 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 5.05% of Independence worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACQR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Independence by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Independence by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 470,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independence stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

