Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 132,835 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,835 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.90% of Expro Group worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Expro Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,521,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Barclays boosted their target price on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,428.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $345,900.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $226,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 308,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,428.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,097 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPRO stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

