Nomura Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,420,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,923 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $45,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SunOpta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

STKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700 over the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

