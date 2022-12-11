Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

NWN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,333. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $42.37 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.