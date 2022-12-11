Nutriband (NTRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 321.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. On average, analysts expect Nutriband to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NTRB opened at $3.82 on Friday. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutriband Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTRB Get Rating ) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Nutriband worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

