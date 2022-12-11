Nutriband (NTRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th.
Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 321.58% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. On average, analysts expect Nutriband to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Nutriband Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NTRB opened at $3.82 on Friday. Nutriband has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.44.
About Nutriband
Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.
