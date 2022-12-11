NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 245.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,260,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,255 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $191,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,713,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,037 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.33.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

