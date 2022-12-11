NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.4% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.32.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

