Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF opened at $24.82 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

