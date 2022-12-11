Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $17.05 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 48,906.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,281 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 9.9% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.08% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $17,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $158,463,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $153,628,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.85 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

