Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $197,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PXD opened at $214.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

