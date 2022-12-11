Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $125.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

