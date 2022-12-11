Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 177.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $125.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.53.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.