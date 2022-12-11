Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $251.35 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

