Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 192 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in FedEx by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $172.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average of $197.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

