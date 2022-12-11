Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 6,129 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,416,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,482 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 130.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 448.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

