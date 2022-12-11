Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 776 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FALN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 60,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

