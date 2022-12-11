OMG Network (OMG) Market Cap Reaches $167.22 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, OMG Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $167.22 million and approximately $56.01 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00006963 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00077294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024924 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.