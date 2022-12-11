Orchid Trading Up 1.5% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Orchid has a total market cap of $58.22 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0843 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

