Osmosis Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005703 BTC on popular exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $481.96 million and approximately $157.67 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

