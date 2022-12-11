Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is Advisory Research Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,081 shares during the period. Ovintiv accounts for about 4.6% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $51,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 832,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,774,000 after acquiring an additional 381,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.82. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $63.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.52.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.