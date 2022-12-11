Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HSBC cut Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pandora A/S from 440.00 to 460.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $757.50.

Pandora A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

