Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

