Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.46. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

