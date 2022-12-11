PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Shares Purchased by Adalta Capital Management LLC

Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN makes up approximately 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of PhenixFIN stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.79 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.24. PhenixFIN Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

